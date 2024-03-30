National

World powerboat race kicks off in Binh Dinh

The Binh Dinh Grand Prix of the UIM F1H2O World Championship, the flagship international series of single-seater inshore circuit powerboat racing, kicked off in Quy Nhon city, the south central province of Binh Dinh on March 30.

Acting State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan (C) attends the opening ceremony of the Binh Dinh Grand Prix of the UIM F1H2O World Championship (Photo: SGGP)

Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and several leaders of ministries and Binh Dinh province joined thousands of locals and visitors at the opening ceremony.

At the event, the Ministry of Home Affairs handed over a decision on the establishment of the Vietnam Powerboat Federation to Tran Viet Anh, Chairman of the Board of Binh Dinh F1 Company who heads the campaign for the federation's establishment.

At the ceremony of handing over a decision on the establishment of the Vietnam Powerboat Federation (Photo: SGGP)

Highly competitive, intensely challenging, risky, and entertaining, the F1H2O World Championship is the ultimate adrenalin rush and is regarded as one of the most spectacular and exciting sports in the world.

As many as 295 Grand Prix tournaments have been held in more than 33 countries and territories across the globe.

This is the first time that the prestigious contest held by the governing body Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM) is hosted by Vietnam, with 18 leading drivers from China, Finland, France, Norway, Portugal, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Vietnam competing at Thi Nai lagoon, the largest saltwater one in the central region.

Right after the opening ceremony, contestants joined the Sprint Race. On March 31, they will race in the Final Race.

The event attracts 18 leading drivers from China, Finland, France, Norway, Portugal, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Vietnam competing at Thi Nai lagoon. (Photo: SGGP)
Right after the opening ceremony, contestants join the Sprint Race. (Photo: SGGP)
(Photo: SGGP)
