11 fishermen rescued after collision with foreign cargo ship off Vung Tau coast

Eleven Vietnamese fishermen were rescued late Saturday night after their two fishing boats collided with a Panama-flagged cargo vessel off the coast of Vung Tau, according to the HCMC Border Guard Command.

The incident occurred about 15 kilometers off the coast of Vung Tau when the SEA NOBLE, a 120-meter-long and 19.6-meter-wide cargo ship, struck two anchored fishing boats that had stopped to repair a broken throttle line.

One of the fishing boats sank immediately, while the other went down shortly after the collision, forcing all 11 crew members to jump into the sea, clinging to life buoys as they drifted.

Nearby fishing vessels discovered and rescued the stranded fishermen before handing them over to Border Guard Squadron 2 under the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard Command.

The Panama-flagged cargo ship SEA NOBLE, which collided with two Vietnamese fishing boats off the coast of Vung Tau on Saturday night, is now anchored in the area. Photo courtesy of the Border Guard Command

All 11 men were brought ashore safely during the night. One crew member sustained facial injuries and chest pain and was given immediate medical care. The others were provided with food and supplies.

The SEA NOBLE, which flies the Panamanian flag, is currently anchored off the Vũng Tàu coast pending investigation.

Captain Le Van Thiep, who commanded one of the ill-fated fishing boats from Tien Giang Province, said his crew had tried to signal the approaching cargo vessel but could not avoid impact.

The Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard Command said a patrol ship and six officers were dispatched from the Cua Lap estuary immediately after receiving the distress report. They arrived at the site to verify the incident and assist the rescued crew.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the collision.

VNA