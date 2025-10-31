Deputy Prime Minister inspects landslide recovery efforts in Quang Ngai

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung, accompanied by a working delegation, inspected efforts to address landslide damage in Ngoc Linh Commune, Quang Ngai Province, on the afternoon of October 31.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung (L) presents gifts and offers support to landslide-affected residents. (Photo: SGGP)

Ngoc Linh Commune has been severely affected by landslides, causing significant damage to infrastructure and isolating approximately 400 households for several days.

In recent weeks, the commune’s authorities, in coordination with the Quang Ngai Provincial Department of Industry and Trade, have organized transportation of relief goods to residents in the five isolated hamlets, helping local people cope with the hardships and stabilize their lives.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung inspected the landslide site in Lang Moi Hamlet, visiting affected households to present gifts and offer encouragement to families who suffered heavy losses.

During a working session with Ngoc Linh Commune authorities, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung noted that landslides had caused the most significant damage in Quang Ngai in recent days. He urged the Provincial People’s Committee to immediately prioritize effective relief efforts for residents in heavily affected areas while also accelerating the restoration of infrastructure, livestock, and crops across the province.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung also instructed relevant authorities to work closely with the Ngoc Linh Commune government to expedite relief efforts, delivering food and supplies to the isolated hamlets.

He emphasized that solutions to address landslides and restore access for residents must be implemented as quickly as possible, while ensuring that children’s schooling continues uninterrupted. The Ngoc Linh Commune People’s Committee is required to immediately assess the damages, develop support plans for residents, and formulate strategies to restore agricultural production.

