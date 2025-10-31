National

Deputy Prime Minister inspects landslide recovery efforts in Quang Ngai

SGGPO

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung, accompanied by a working delegation, inspected efforts to address landslide damage in Ngoc Linh Commune, Quang Ngai Province, on the afternoon of October 31.

rgewf-648-8187.jpeg
Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung (L) presents gifts and offers support to landslide-affected residents. (Photo: SGGP)

Ngoc Linh Commune has been severely affected by landslides, causing significant damage to infrastructure and isolating approximately 400 households for several days.

In recent weeks, the commune’s authorities, in coordination with the Quang Ngai Provincial Department of Industry and Trade, have organized transportation of relief goods to residents in the five isolated hamlets, helping local people cope with the hardships and stabilize their lives.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung inspected the landslide site in Lang Moi Hamlet, visiting affected households to present gifts and offer encouragement to families who suffered heavy losses.

During a working session with Ngoc Linh Commune authorities, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung noted that landslides had caused the most significant damage in Quang Ngai in recent days. He urged the Provincial People’s Committee to immediately prioritize effective relief efforts for residents in heavily affected areas while also accelerating the restoration of infrastructure, livestock, and crops across the province.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung also instructed relevant authorities to work closely with the Ngoc Linh Commune government to expedite relief efforts, delivering food and supplies to the isolated hamlets.

He emphasized that solutions to address landslides and restore access for residents must be implemented as quickly as possible, while ensuring that children’s schooling continues uninterrupted. The Ngoc Linh Commune People’s Committee is required to immediately assess the damages, develop support plans for residents, and formulate strategies to restore agricultural production.

vgfsd-1248-1469.jpeg
Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung offers words of encouragement to locals. (Photo: SGGP)
eyhrtgdfs-4439-7567.jpeg
Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung inspects landslide site. (Photo: SGGP)
etgfd-3281-1777.jpeg
Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung and his delegation inspect landslide site. (Photo: SGGP)
425eeca2e6186b463209-4599-1395.jpg
The province has organized transportation of relief goods to residents in the isolated areas. (Photo: SGGP)
By Huu Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

landslide recovery efforts Quang Ngai Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung Ngoc Linh Commune

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn