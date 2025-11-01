National

SGGP Newspaper launches fundraising campaign to support flood-affected people

In an effort to support communities in the Central region affected by recent floods, Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper has launched a fundraising campaign to assist those impacted by the disaster.

The publication calls on readers, organizations, and businesses to join hands in extending compassion and providing much-needed aid to the flood victims.

Recently, torrential rains and historic floods have swept through several provinces in the Central region, leaving a trail of devastation in their wake. Entire communities have suffered heavy losses, with homes collapsing, vast farmlands submerged, and major roads cut off by landslides. The floods have washed away the lifelong possessions of numerous families, and many have suffered the heartbreaking loss of loved ones.

In response to the disaster, Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper has launched a fundraising campaign to support those affected by the floods. The newspaper is calling on readers, organizations, and businesses to join hands in sharing compassion and extending timely assistance to help residents overcome this difficult time.

Donations can be made directly at Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper’s headquarters at No. 432-434, Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, or through its representative offices in Hanoi, Da Nang, Da Lat, and Can Tho.

Contributions may also be transferred to the following bank account:

Account name: Bao Sai Gon Giai Phong

Account number: 3100231438

Bank: Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV), Ho Chi Minh City Branch.

Please specify in the transfer details: “Support for storm and flood victims.”

62a5974e-1984-40dc-aa83-d17decaacc1d.jpg
Scan the QR code to support flood victims affected by torrential rains and flooding in the Central region
By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh

