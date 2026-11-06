Firebeat 2026 brings world flavors and 150,000 visitors to Hanoi

Firebeat 2026, a three-day festival, is expected to attract 150,000 visitors with a vibrant mix of global cuisine, cultural experiences, music and entertainment with participation of 200 local and international culinary brands in Hanoi.

Speaking at the festival’s launch event in Hanoi on November 6, Deputy Director Nguyen Tran Quang of the Hanoi Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism stated that cuisine plays a vital role in the cultural life of the capital and holds significant potential for tourism development. Hanoi identifies this sector as a key cultural industry and a signature tourism product that warrants focused development.

The city envisions the Hanoi International Culinary Culture Festival 2026 (Firebeat 2026) evolving into an annual international festival brand—one that bridges the worlds of cuisine, cinema, creativity, and music—while helping to promote the image of Hanoi.

According to the organizers, the festival will feature several core components including the International BBQ Championship, a World Culinary Festival, an international music festival, and a "Cultural Space of the Five Continents."

At the launch of the 2026 Hanoi International Culinary Culture Festival. Photo: SGGP

The centerpiece is the international culinary zone, divided into five distinct sections that showcase the unique cooking styles and flavors of various nations.

The "Global Fire" zone focuses on grilling, roasting, and smoking techniques. The "Chef’s Grand Feast" zone will host nearly 30 international chefs from the World BBQ Association (WBQA), alongside Vietnamese chefs and artisans, presenting culinary styles from Texas, Brazil, Argentina, and South Africa.

Deputy Director Nguyen Tran Quang of the Hanoi Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism speaks at the launch of the festival. Photo: SGGP

The Asian culinary section will feature offerings such as Japanese yakitori, Korean BBQ, Sichuan-style mala beef skewers, Indian tandoori chicken, and specialties from the Northwest region of Vietnam. The Hanoi section showcases iconic dishes from the capital, such as Pho, bun cha (grilled pork with vermicelli), cha ca (turmeric fish with dill), banh cuon (steamed rice rolls), com lang Vong (young green rice flakes from Vong village), and egg coffee.

The delegates press the button to launch the festival. Photo: SGGP

Visitors can watch artisans prepare these delicacies and learn the stories behind the dishes and the traditional culinary crafts.

The festival will also feature an elaborate recreation of Hanoi’s five historic city gates. A train carriage, aptly named "Dong Xuan," will be placed on an 80-meter-long track, serving as a unique venue for guests to enjoy food and drinks.

Additionally, visitors can opt for a two-hour "dining in the sky" experience, offering panoramic views of the Dong Anh area from above.

Other activities include musical and dance performances, variety shows, hot air balloon rides, and cooking classes. The festival aims to welcome approximately 150,000 visitors over the course of three days.

The Hanoi International Culinary Culture Festival 2026 (Firebeat 2026) will take place from November 27 to 29 at the Vietnam Exhibition Center. The event is expected to bring together over 200 domestic and international culinary brands and is expected to attract approximately 150,000 visitors.

By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan