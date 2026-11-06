International Culinary Culture Festival 2026 to take place in Hanoi

The International Culinary Culture Festival 2026 will be held on November 21 and 22 at the Diplomatic Corps Area, Kim Ma Ward, Hanoi, bringing together nearly 100 booths hosted by diplomatic missions, localities, and businesses.

At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at a press conference on November 5, Ngo Phuong Nghi, Director General of the Service Department for Diplomatic Corps under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and head of the organizing committee, said the event, themed “Cultural Crossroads—Beyond Flavors,” would combine culinary showcases with cultural exchanges and charitable activities.

The festival aims to explore the stories, identities, and cultural values reflected in each dish, thereby promoting cultural diplomacy and expanding international cooperation.

Nearly 100 booths hosted by embassies, consulates, foreign cultural centers, and local departments of foreign affairs and businesses will be arranged across three themed areas, including “Proudly Vietnam,” “ASEAN Flavors," and “World Flavors.” Visitors will have the opportunity to sample signature dishes and learn about the customs and cultures of various countries.

A key highlight will be the “Proudly Vietnam” area, which will showcase the culinary heritage of the country's three regions. Within this area, the “Vietnamese Roots” space will be formally arranged, featuring an altar dedicated to Heaven and Earth and a traditional incense-offering ceremony. Ceremonial offerings, including Banh Chung (square sticky rice cakes), Banh Day (round sticky rice cakes), Xoi Ga (chicken sticky rice), and Banh Com (young green rice cakes), alongside regional specialties, will be presented.

A wide range of Vietnamese and international specialties will be showcased at the festival.

According to Le Thi Thiet, Vice President of the Vietnam Culinary Culture Association, the festival will bring together culinary artisans, internationally award-winning chefs and young chefs. Beyond introducing dishes, the program will focus on live demonstrations of cooking techniques, the use of ingredients and spices, and the historical and cultural stories associated with each dish. Vietnamese Banh Mi will also be featured as one of the festival's promotional highlights.

In 2025, the festival raised VND1.301 billion (US$50.6 million) in voluntary contributions, of which VND750 million was directly allocated to localities affected by natural disasters.

This year, the organizing committee will continue to work with the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front to organize voluntary fundraising activities. All contributions will be transferred to localities, organizations, and individuals facing difficult circumstances.

Through cultural exchanges and interactive experiences, the International Culinary Culture Festival 2026 will provide a meeting point for diverse cultures, helping promote Vietnamese cuisine and strengthen exchanges between the diplomatic community and the public.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh