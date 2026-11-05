International conference explores Asian vegetarian food culture

An international scientific conference entitled “Vegetarian Food Culture and Sustainable Development in Asia: From Interdisciplinary Theory to Practice” was held in Ho Chi Minh City on the morning of November 5.

Delegates attend the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

The event brought together representatives of ASEAN member states’ consulates and more than 150 domestic and international delegates.

The conference was jointly organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO), the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Southeast Asia Friendship Association, the Faculty of Oriental Studies at the University of Social Sciences and Humanities under Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City, and the International Vegetarian Union (IVU). It featured nearly 40 presentations by domestic and international scholars.

In his opening remarks, Ho Xuan Lam, Standing Vice Chairman of HUFO, underscored the role of people-to-people diplomacy and cultural dialogue. He said cuisine not only reflects the identity of each nation but also creates opportunities for integration and dialogue. Asian vegetarian cuisine, he noted, embodies profound humanistic values rooted in cultural traditions, beliefs, and philosophies of living in harmony with nature.

Delegates exchanges their views at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Associate Professor and Doctor Luu Van Quyet, Vice Rector of the University of Social Sciences and Humanities under Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City, highlighted the evolving role of vegetarian cuisine in the modern era.

In the keynote presentation, Associate Professor and Doctor Phan Thi Hong Xuan, President of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam–Southeast Asia Friendship Association, emphasized the need for scientific and practical approaches to vegetarian cuisine.

The conference featured two thematic sessions examining vegetarian cuisine and its links to public health, plant-based nutrition, urban cultural heritage, the circular economy, and public policy.

The event opened up new avenues for cooperation and explored ways to transform the values of traditional cuisine into resources for promoting sustainable development.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh