Hanoi stages performances and heritage events for Vietnam Culture Day

Theaters and cultural venues in Hanoi will offer discounted performances, free tickets and heritage activities throughout November to celebrate Vietnam Culture Day on November 24.

Ahead of Vietnam Culture Day on November 24, theaters and arts organizations in Hanoi are staging performances, exhibitions, artisan exchanges and heritage experiences.

The activities, taking place throughout November, provide additional opportunities for residents and visitors to access and enjoy the arts and traditional cultural values.

Many art programs offer discounted tickets

The Vietnam National Drama Theater will hold a series of performances in Hanoi from November 21 to 28. Ticket discounts ranging from 10 percent to 20 percent will be offered for selected shows.

Fireworks display is planned at My Dinh to celebrate Vietnam Culture Day. Photo: SGGP

The Youth Theater will also organize a performance week, with tickets discounted by 20 percent from listed prices.

The Vietnam Puppetry Theater and the Vietnam Circus Federation are likewise offering 20 percent ticket discounts.

More than 38,000 free tickets are expected to be distributed for a special artistic program celebrating Vietnam Culture Day 2026. The event will take place at 8 p.m. on November 24 at My Dinh National Stadium.

Actors perform in a new stage play staged by the Vietnam National Drama Theater.

The program is expected to attract around 50,000 attendees and will combine traditional and contemporary arts performances with fireworks displays.

People's Artist Xuan Bac, Director General of the Performing Arts Department, said preparations for the special program marking Vietnam Culture Day have received enthusiastic support from a large number of artists. Many well-known singers and performers have agreed to participate. Some have adjusted their concert schedules, others have postponed overseas commitments, while some have changed music video production plans to attend the event.

Hanoi Old Quarter opens heritage experience spaces

Alongside the performance programs, Hoan Kiem Ward in Hanoi is organizing cultural and artistic activities at 10 heritage sites throughout November.

The activities mark the 21st Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day, celebrate Vietnam Culture Day on November 24 and support the Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2026.

Artisans from craft villages interact and perform within the setting of the ancient town. Photo: SGGP

Events include exhibitions, performances, artisan exchanges and hands-on experiences with traditional crafts.

Several historic sites across Hanoi are hosting live exhibitions of traditional Vietnamese arts and crafts:

* Kim Ngan Communal House: Bronze casting, horn carving, and pottery making

* 22 Hang Buom Street: Son Dong traditional handicrafts

* Ha Vi Communal House: Duong Lam lacquerware

* 40 Lan Ong Street: Traditional herbal tea preparations

Visitors can paint pottery, learn bronze-casting techniques, experience lacquerware production and interact directly with artisans. The activities aim to bring traditional crafts closer to the public within the heritage spaces of Hanoi's Old Quarter.

By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan