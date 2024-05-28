Workforce to be prepared for Long Thanh airport’s operation

The CAAV estimated that the first phase of building and operating the airport will need some 14,000 workers at all levels in such areas as construction, transport, and aviation.

At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Human resources for the operation of Long Thanh International Airport in the southern province of Dong Nai will be well prepared under a strategic cooperation agreement signed on May 27 by the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), the Sai Gon Ground Services (SAGS), and Lilama 2 International Technology College (Lilama 2).

Under the document, the sides will work together in on-site training in aviation, processing and producing materials and spare parts, and building training and maintenance facilities as well as workplace for staff and experts at the airport in the time ahead.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Son Hung asked the ACV and SAGS to provide specific information on the workforce demand when the airport is put into operation.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam estimated that the first phase of building and operating the airport will need some 14,000 workers at all levels in such areas as construction, transport, and aviation.

The airport, with a total capacity of 100 million passengers and 5 million tons of cargo a year, has a total investment of VND336.63 trillion (US$13.71 billion). It will be able to handle 25 million passengers and 1.2 million tons of goods a year after its first phase is completed in 2026.

