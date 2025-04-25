Work starts on VND990 billion irrigation project along Saigon River’s right bank

The project includes upgrading 17.52km of embankments, restoring 33.88km of interior dikes, building two 22m-wide tidal sluice gates, installing an automated flood warning system, and repairing existing sluice stations.

The groundbreaking ceremony is held for the “urgent upgrade and reinforcement of the Saigon River right bank irrigation system from Tra Canal to Vam Thuat River” project.

The Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Projects Management Unit held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Urgent Upgrade and Reinforcement of the Saigon River Right Bank Irrigation System from Tra Canal to Vam Thuat River project, located in Hoc Mon District and District 12 on the morning of April 25.

With a total investment of VND991.47 billion sourced from the city’s budget, the project is recognized as a key public works initiative to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the National Reunification. The project holds tangible value in protecting urban infrastructure, mitigating the impacts of climate change, and preventing erosion and tidal flooding in the city’s northwest region.

The comprehensive scope includes several critical components: upgrading 17.52 kilometers of riverbank dike; rehabilitating 33.88 kilometers of inner-field dikes; building two 22-meter-wide tidal sluice gates; installing an automated system for flood and tide surveillance and alerts; and refurbishing existing sluice operation stations.

Construction is commenced immediately following the groundbreaking ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Dau An Phuc, Director of the HCMC Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Projects Management Unit, emphasized that the project is not only expected to provide effective flood protection for over 3,500 hectares of residential and agricultural land in District 12 and Hoc Mon District, but also to pave the way for the development of high-tech urban agriculture, riverside eco-tourism, and enhanced disaster resilience.

Mr. Dau An Phuc affirmed that the project stands as a symbol of HCMC’s spirit of solidarity and its unwavering commitment to sustainable development. Its success, he noted, is not merely measured by the length of dikes or the amount of capital invested, but more meaningfully through the consensus and satisfaction of the local communities it serves.

The right bank of the Saigon River frequently suffers from erosion, leading to flooding.

The project owner has pledged a methodical, scientific approach to execution, ensuring progress, quality, and environmental protection throughout construction. He also called on relevant stakeholders to collaborate proactively—particularly urging local authorities to expedite land clearance and compensation efforts, and to rally public support in order to facilitate timely completion.

This project is expected to be a breakthrough in irrigation infrastructure, contributing significantly to HCMC’s green, sustainable, and climate-resilient development goals.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan