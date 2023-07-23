Winners of Tran Van Khe Scholarship Award 2023 revealed

The first Tran Van Khe Scholarship Award Ceremony was held at HCMC Opera House on July 27.

Attending the ceremony was Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc, Director of the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports Tran The Thuan, architect Tran Quang Minh- son of Professor Tran Van Khe, and many artists, folklorists, theorists, and founders of the Tran Van Khe Scholarship Award.

The 2023 Tran Van Khe Award went to Meritorious Artist, teacher and musician Nguyen Van Doi who was former head of the Department of Folk Music of the HCMC Conservatory of Music; researcher, Assoc. Prof., Dr. Dang Hoanh Loan; researcher, and musician Bui Trong Hien; Meritorious Artist Nguyen Thi Hai Phuong, head of the Department of Folk Music of the HCMC Conservatory of Music; Meritorious Artist, Dr. Co Huy Hung, head of the Department of Folk Music of the Vietnam National Academy of Music; MA.Phan Nhut Dung, a folk musician.

The 2023 Tran Van Khe Scholarships were presented to nine students of the HCMC Conservatory of Music, the Vietnam National Academy of Music and the Hue Academy of Music.

The non-profit scholarship that is named after Professor Tran Van Khe was launched in 2021 with the support of Van Lang University to encourage the preservation of Vietnamese traditional music, keep folk music alive in the community, and foster a love for traditional music among young people.

Professor Tran Van Khe (1921-2015), the grand old master of Vietnamese traditional music, dedicated his entire life to studying, teaching, writing, promoting, and preserving Vietnam’s culture and traditional music.

Professor Khe is considered a great master of Vietnamese and world music. He had previously been offered the post of director of research at CNRS (the French National Center for Scientific Research); Professorship at the University of Sorbonne in Paris; Honorary Member of the International Music Council (UNESCO); and Corresponding Member of the European Academy of Science, Letters, and Arts.

Some of performances of Vietnamese traditional music at the ceremony: