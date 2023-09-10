Winners of Golden Kite Awards 2023 announced

The movie, “Tro tan ruc ro” (Glorious Ashes) by director Bui Thac Chuyen won the “Bes Featured Film” at the Golden Kite Awards 2023 which ended at Do Theater in Nha Trang City of the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa on September 9.

Related News Golden Kite Awards 2023 to take place in Nha Trang

The movie is adapted from two short stories titled “Tro tan ruc ro “ (Glorious ashes) and Cui muc troi ve dau (Floating rotten wood) by renowned writer Nguyen Ngoc Tu, telling about women’s love in rural villages in the southern region.

The “Glorious Ashes” had its first premiere after the opening event of the 2022 Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) last October and received critical acclaim from experts, international media, and audiences.

The movie took the top award at the Festival des 3 Continents 2022 last December in Nantes, France.

In the TV series category, the TV series “Me Rom” (also known as Sunshine hearts) by director Nguyen Phuong Dien won the gold award.

The organization board also presented Golden Kite awards to the works in the categories of Documentary Film, Scientific Film, Animated Movie, and Short Film for the pictures, including Bay (Trap), Ho den (Black hole), Nguon coi (Root) and Duoi day ho (At the bottom of the hole) respectively.

Thai Hoa and Thu Trang were honored with the “Best Actor” and Best Actress” titles for the featured film entitled “Con Nhot mot chong”.

“Best Supporting Actor” and “Best Supporting Actress” belonged to Pham Huynh Huu Tai and Hanh Thuy. “Best promising actor” was given to Thanh Tuan.

In the category of TV series, Thai Hoa also got the “Bes Actor” while Nguyen Thi Quynh (Quynh Kool) won the “Best Actress” award.

“Best Supporting Actor” and “Best Supporting Actress” in the category of TV series went to Vinh Xuong and Dan Le.

The organization board also presented titles, including “Best Screenplay”, “Bes Director” and “Best Cameraman” in the category of TV series; “Best Director”, “Best Cameraman”, “Best Art Designing", “Best Sound” and “Best Screenplay”; "Film Critic" and "Theory Research" awards.

The Golden Kite Awards 2023 celebrated its 20th anniversary with a series of cultural, tourism, art, and cinematic events held in the central coastal city of Nha Trang in Khanh Hoa Province on September 6-9.

Th

This year’s film fest offered attractive activities having diversified contents and high interaction to audiences, especially a stunning red carpet event and the award ceremony that took place at the newly-inaugurated Do (a traditional bamboo fish trap of Vietnamese people) Theater with the participation of local and international movie stars.

There were also outdoor film screenings and exchanges with artists on the beach, and indoor screenings at cinemas during the festival.

On the morning of September 9, hundreds of artists, delegates, volunteers, and local people joined a flag hoisting ceremony in Mui Doi, the Easternmost border of Vietnam in southern Khanh Hoa Province to catch the first rays of the sun and a bicycle parade promoting environmental protection.