Winners of 2018-2022 HCMC Literature and Arts Awards announced

Winners of the third HCMC Literature and Arts Awards for the 2018-2022 period were announced at a ceremony held at the Municipal Theater in the city on November 7.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC Nguyen Phuoc Loc (2nd, R), and Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (3rd, L) congratulate winners of 2018-2022 HCMC Literature and Arts Awards. (Photo: hcmcpv)

Attending the event were Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Huynh Thanh Nhan, Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, Director of the HCMC Department of Culture – Sports Tran The Thuan, and Chairman of the HCMC Union of Literature and Arts Associations Nguyen Truong Luu.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC Nguyen Phuoc Loc (4th, L) and Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy (R) present awards to artists. (Photo: hcmcpv)

Speaking at the award ceremony, Chairman of the HCMC Union of Literature and Arts Associations, Architect Nguyen Truong Luu said that the HCMC Literature and Arts Awards is a prestigious award of the city to honor the efforts and contributions of artists, and encourages insiders to continue their creative journeys. The nominated and award-winning works reflect comprehensively the development of arts and culture and the tireless creative efforts of the artists in the city.

In her speech at the event, Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy highly appreciated the artistic and literary works featuring significant content and a high quality of art created by artists of the city, contributing to enriching the spiritual life of people not only in the southern metropolis but also across various regions of the country.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (4th, R), and Director of the HCMC Department of Culture – Sports Tran The Thuan (2nd, L) offer certificates of merit to artists. (Photo: hcmcpv)

Accordingly, the organization board awarded prizes to 54 works among nearly 347 submissions covering Literature, Stage, Cinema, Arts, Music, Dance, Architecture, Calligraphy, Ethnic minorities' literature and arts, and Photography fields.

On this occasion, the HCMC Union of Literature and Arts Associations coordinated with relevant departments and units to organize activities to widely promote the award-winning works, aiming to meet the growing cultural and spiritual needs of the city's residents, as well as visitors coming to the city.

By Ho Son – Translated by Kim Khanh