Winner of Miss National VN 2024 to promote Vietnamese culture in five nations

The winner of the Miss National Vietnam 2024 beauty contest will participate in activities promoting Vietnamese beauty and culture to international visitors in five countries, including Japan.

Candidates who are selected from the preliminary stages and short-listed round will enter the final round of Miss National VN 2024.

The statement was made by the organization board of the first Miss National Vietnam 2024 pageant which is scheduled to take place from October to December.

The beauty contest is expected to find a beauty queen who embodies a combination of qualities that showcase both inner and outer beauty. The pageant with a completely new format will give contestants a chance to introduce their beauty, talent and strengths, culture, tourism, and cuisine of their homelands.

The organizer presented awards for different titles such as Miss Talent, Miss Home Economics, Best Body, Miss Fashion, and more.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh