Whole country joins hands to reduce number of traffic accident

The National Traffic Safety Committee last night hosted a ceremony in remembrance of dead victims of traffic accidents in the Northern Province of Hoa Binh.

Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the National Traffic Safety Committee Tran Luu Quang, Minister of Transport and Standing Deputy Chairman of the National Traffic Safety Committee Nguyen Van Thang together with leaders of ministries, agencies and localities attended the ceremony.

Many touching and heartbreaking stories of families having victims of traffic accidents have been shared at the ceremony, especially stories about children losing their parents.

With the motto of “Remembering those who leave, for those who stay”, Standing Deputy Chairman of the National Traffic Safety Committee Nguyen Van Thang extended his regards and shared his condolence for families having victims of death due to traffic accidents in Vietnam.

Besides, the Standing Deputy Chairman of the National Traffic Safety Committee required each resident to share and join hands to relieve the pain and loss due to traffic accidents.

The National Traffic Safety Committee calls on every Vietnamese to act for the sustainable development of the country, for the safety of themselves and the community, to voluntarily comply with traffic safety regulations comprising not drinking alcohol when driving, compliance with the speed limit, wearing a helmet when driving or sitting on the back of a motorbike; wearing seat belts in cars; staying on the right side of the road, lane, keep a safe distance and so on.

Besides, each person needs to voluntarily condescend and help each other when participating in traffic to build a safe and civilized traffic environment.

Information from the National Traffic Safety Committee showed that there are some 1.3 million deaths and 50 million injured people due to traffic accidents every year.

Although there have been many efforts, including plans to control and strongly handle alcohol concentration violations, the situation of traffic accidents is still complicated in Vietnam.

In the first ten months of 2023, the whole country has recorded 9,826 traffic accidents, causing 5,496 deaths and 6,973 injuries.