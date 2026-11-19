The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that up to 300,000 people in Vietnam could die from infections caused by drug-resistant bacteria between 2020 and 2030 if antimicrobial resistance is not effectively controlled.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that Vietnam could see up to 300,000 deaths resulting from infections caused by drug-resistant bacteria between 2020 and 2030 if the situation is not effectively controlled.

Antibiotic-resistant bacteria in a laboratory. Photo: WHO

On November 18, in Hanoi, the Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the WHO, held a meeting to mark World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (November 18–24) and to review efforts in combating antimicrobial resistance (AMR) within the healthcare sector for the 2026–2030 period.

According to the WHO, bacterial antimicrobial resistance was linked to over 4.7 million deaths globally in 2021. In 2023, one out of every six laboratory-confirmed bacterial infections involved antibiotic resistance.

Erin Kenney, WHO representative in Vietnam, speaks at the meeting. Photo: SGGP

Erin Kenney, WHO representative in Vietnam, warned that drug-resistant bacterial infections could claim approximately 5.2 million lives across the region between 2020 and 2030. In Vietnam alone, the death toll could reach 300,000 unless antimicrobial resistance is effectively controlled.

The WHO representative commended Vietnam’s efforts in addressing antimicrobial resistance, particularly the expansion of its surveillance network and the development of a national action plan for the 2026–2030 period. The WHO also recommended that Vietnam strengthen surveillance, enhance laboratory testing capacity, promote the rational use of antibiotics, and ensure adequate resources for AMR prevention and control initiatives.

In Vietnam, the national surveillance network for antimicrobial resistance (AMR) has expanded from 16 hospitals in 2016 to 64 hospitals in 2026, covering 28 out of 34 provinces and cities. However, there remains an uneven capacity for microbiological testing and varying quality of surveillance data across different healthcare levels.

The Ministry of Health has called on healthcare facilities to enhance antimicrobial resistance (AMR) surveillance, promote responsible antibiotic use, and enforce infection prevention and control measures. Antibiotics should be prescribed only when indicated, at the correct dose, and for an appropriate duration. Healthcare professionals should select antibiotics based on laboratory test results. People are advised not to buy or take antibiotics without a prescription. They should also avoid using old prescriptions, sharing medication, changing doses without medical advice, or stopping treatment before it is complete.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan