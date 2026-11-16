Health insurance costs surge by US$621 million, prompting tighter oversight

Vietnam’s health insurance fund recorded a sharp rise in medical spending in the first 10 months of 2026, prompting authorities to strengthen audits and closely monitor unusual expenditures.

Health insurance-covered medical examination and treatment costs for the first 10 months of 2026 have risen by nearly VND16 trillion (US$621 million) compared to the same period last year.

Vietnam Social Security (VSS) has called for stricter audits and oversight of unusual expenditures to ensure that the fund is utilized in accordance with regulations.

According to a report from the VSS Center for Health Insurance Payment Control, the country recorded 168.1 million health insurance-covered medical visits during the first 10 months of 2026, an increase of 3.7 percent over the same period in 2025. The total costs submitted for reimbursement by healthcare facilities reached VND150.6 trillion, an increase of nearly VND16 trillion.

By the end of October, the national utilization rate of the health insurance medical expenditure budget had reached 96.6 percent. Several localities have already exceeded their allocated budgets, including Ca Mau with 107 percent, Quang Ninh with 102 percent, and Thanh Hoa with 100 percent.

Vietnam Social Security noted that costs for diagnostic tests, medical imaging, pharmaceuticals, and inpatient bed days have risen at certain healthcare facilities. Notably, several specialized and high-tech hospitals have seen their health insurance-related costs climb consistently over multiple reporting periods.

Regarding treatment medications, price reviews have led to cost reductions for 710 items, totaling approximately VND302 billion. Hanoi saw the largest reduction at VND173 billion, followed by Ho Chi Minh City with VND47.5 billion.

Vietnam Social Security has also urged healthcare facilities to select medications that are reasonably priced while ensuring treatment efficacy. Implement the provision of long-term medication supplies for patients with chronic illneses, in accordance with established regulations.

Vietnam Social Security has directed its provincial and municipal divisions to strengthen medical claim audits and data analysis to promptly identify any unusual expenditures. For healthcare facilities where costs have risen significantly, it is necessary to investigate the underlying causes, request formal explanations, and rectify any inappropriate spending.

By Ngoc Dung - Translated by Anh Quan