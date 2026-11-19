Vietnam Global Health Week 2027, which is expected to accelerate technology transfer and international cooperation in healthcare, will bring together experts, businesses, and policymakers to support the sector’s development goals through 2030.

On the morning of November 18 in Hanoi, the Ministry of Health, in coordination with relevant organizations, held a press conference to announce “Vietnam Global Health Week 2027.”

Vietnam Global Health Week 2027 is scheduled to take place from September 15 to 17, 2027, at the Hanoi-based Vietnam Exhibition Center. Photo: SGGP

The event is scheduled to take place from September 15 to 17, 2027, at the Vietnam Exhibition Center.

At the press conference, Deputy Minister of Health Dao Xuan Co said that Politburo Resolution No. 72-NQ/TW, which sets out breakthrough measures to enhance public health protection, care, and improvement, aims to raise average life expectancy to 75.5 years by 2030, including at least 68 years in good health. The resolution also outlines a roadmap for providing citizens with basic medical care at no cost, covered by health insurance.

Deputy Minister of Health Dao Xuan Co speaks at the press conference. Photo: SGGP

Furthermore, the Resolution mandates the development of the pharmaceutical and medical device industries, ensuring self-reliance in the production of vaccines, medicines, and medical equipment. It also calls for comprehensive digital transformation, aiming to build a modern, equitable, efficient, and sustainable healthcare system.

According to Deputy Minister Dao Xuan Co, the healthcare sector must bolster international cooperation, attract investment, facilitate technology transfers, gradually master new technologies, and develop the capacity of the entire system in a synchronized manner. He emphasized that the true value of medical progress should be measured by its ability to save lives, enhance the quality of treatment, reduce complications and costs, and improve access to healthcare services. New technologies must be rigorously evaluated for their clinical efficacy, safety, and health-economic value.

Delegates perform the button-pressing ceremony to launch the Global Health Week Vietnam 2027

Against this backdrop, the Global Health Week Vietnam 2027 is envisioned as a forum for connecting policy, expertise, technology, and investment. It aims to provide healthcare facilities with access to advanced technologies, while enabling domestic enterprises to expand collaborations and integrate more deeply into regional and international healthcare value chains.

According to the organizers, the event is expected to feature over 500 exhibition booths, 30,000 professionals from more than 120 countries, and 300 international speakers. The program includes three specialized exhibitions covering medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and diagnostic testing alongside high-level forums, scientific conferences, and networking sessions for experts, businesses, and investors.

Notably, the forum will focus on key priorities for healthcare system development, including oncology, precision medicine, digital diagnostics, and public healthcare. The VinFuture Foundation will participate as a scientific partner, facilitating connections between international experts and Vietnam’s research and healthcare communities.

During the press conference, the organizers signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with four professional organizations and associations to collaborate on developing specialized content and connecting experts within the healthcare sector.

By Ngoc Dung - Translated by Anh Quan