Watermelon, produce prices fall sharply due to oversupply, export constraints

An abundant supply and export difficulties have driven down prices of watermelons and various fruits and vegetables, leaving farmers struggling with heavy losses.

Prices of watermelons and various fruits and vegetables in Ho Chi Minh City have fallen sharply amid a supply glut and ongoing export challenges.

In Gia Lai, farm-gate watermelon prices have dropped to VND1,000 to VND2,000 per kilogram, causing farmers lost hundreds of millions of dong per field.

The province has around 2,733 hectares of watermelon cultivation, of which only about 15 percent has been harvested so far. The remaining 80 percent of output is expected to be harvested in March and April, adding further pressure on prices.

In response, the Gia Lai Provincial Department of Industry and Trade has urged major distribution networks and supermarket chains in Ho Chi Minh City to support product consumption and help connect supply with demand.

The decline extends beyond fruits, with vegetable prices also dropping sharply. Tomatoes have fallen from VND45,000 (US$1.71) –VND70,000 (US$2.66) to VND10,000 (US$0.37) –VND25,000 (US$0.94) per kilogram, while green beans are down about half to VND20,000 (US$0.75) –VND25,000 (US$0.94).

According to Mr. Dang Phuc Nguyen, Secretary General of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association, the sharp decline in agricultural prices stems from multiple factors. China, a key export market for Vietnamese fruits, has tightened quarantine controls and quality standards. Meanwhile, many domestic testing laboratories are overloaded or temporarily suspended.

Mr. Nguyen Dinh Tung, Chairman of Vina T&T Group, added that tensions in the Middle East have disrupted shipping routes to the region and to Europe. Ocean freight rates have risen to around US$5,000–US$6,000 per container, compared to US$3,000–US$4,000 previously, significantly hampering fruit exports.

In recent days, hundreds of tons of pumpkins have remained unsold in Khanh Binh and Da Bac communes in Ca Mau, despite sharply reduced prices and a lack of traders.

Mr. Nguyen Minh Dung, Vice Chairman of the Farmers’ Association of Khanh Binh Commune, said that around 200 tons of pumpkins remain unsold locally. The association is actively working to connect with traders, organizations and the public to help consume the surplus produce.

Many fields have exceeded their harvest period, resulting in pumpkins accumulating in large quantities.

Pumpkin prices are falling sharply, with large volumes remaining unsold among farmers.

Many fields have exceeded their harvest period.

By Duc Trung, Tan Thai- Translated by Huyen Huong