Exports face new wave of technical barriers from major markets

The Vietnam SPS Office announced on March 17 that members of the World Trade Organization (WTO) had issued 104 notifications related to sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) measures on food safety and animal and plant quarantine.

Of these, 65 are draft regulations, and 39 have already taken effect, largely focusing on tightening import standards for agricultural and food products.

Major export markets for Vietnam, including the United States, the European Union (EU), Japan, and China, are simultaneously strengthening controls on pesticide residues and introducing or revising numerous maximum residue limits (MRLs) for products, such as coffee, dragon fruit, pepper, and fruits and vegetables. Some regulations are also linked to the review, cancellation, or modification of pesticide registrations, requiring exporters to adjust their production processes accordingly.

Vietnamese export products are facing numerous technical barriers in international markets.

Notably, Europe and Japan are continuing to expand quarantine requirements, pest control measures, and import conditions for products of plant and animal origin. China is also drafting new standards for processed foods, imposing stricter requirements on raw materials, additives, traceability, and storage conditions.

In several markets, control measures are being applied to specific commodities. For instance, Ukraine has placed Vietnamese durian under enhanced monitoring due to concerns over pesticide residues. Meanwhile, Brazil, Indonesia, and several Middle Eastern markets have introduced additional requirements related to the registration of production facilities, storage conditions, quarantine certification, and technical standards for imported goods.

Mr. Ngo Xuan Nam, Deputy Director of the Vietnam SPS Office, said the tightening of technical barriers is becoming an increasingly widespread global trend, affecting not only developed markets but also emerging ones. This trend requires exporters to proactively update regulatory changes, strengthen quality control, and comply with traceability requirements and international standards in order to mitigate risks and maintain export orders.

By Minh Xuan – Translated by Thuy Doan