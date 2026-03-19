Online monitoring could remove nearly 50 percent of unsafe e-commerce goods

Promoting real-time data sharing could help eliminate nearly 50 percent of unsafe products on e-commerce platforms.

An overview of the summit

The Department of Domestic Market Management and Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, in coordination with the UK Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS), held the 2026 Online Product Safety Summit, focusing on solutions to control unsafe goods on e-commerce platforms, on March 18 in Hanoi.

According to information presented at the forum, the ASEAN Product Safety Portal enables countries to share real-time data on non-compliant products and recall activities, thereby curbing the cross-border circulation of unsafe goods.

On that basis, Vietnam is gaining access to e-commerce monitoring tools supported by the United Kingdom to detect and handle unsafe products.

According to the Department of Domestic Market Management and Development, trial results from online monitoring tools (web-scraping) indicate that nearly 50 percent of unsafe products flagged on major e-commerce platforms could be removed. The United Kingdom said it would continue providing Vietnam with technical assistance and training. At the same time, the two sides are promoting the sharing of product safety data and the development of an online monitoring system.

Mr. Tran Huu Linh, Director of the Department of Domestic Market Management and Development, said that multilateral cooperation and technology application are essential for regulating cross-border e-commerce, especially for high-risk product groups, such as electrical equipment, toys, and cosmetics.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Thuy Doan