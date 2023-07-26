VNese leaders send congratulations to Cambodia on successful 7th NA election

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong on July 25 sent a letter of congratulations to President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and Prime Minister of Cambodia Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong on July 25 sent a letter of congratulations to President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and Prime Minister of Cambodia Samdech Techo Hun Sen on the successful 7th National Assembly (NA) election held on July 23.



Meanwhile, PM Pham Minh Chinh talked over the phone with his Cambodian counterpart to offer congratulations. Chairman of the Vietnamese NA Vuong Dinh Hue extended congratulations to President of the Cambodian NA Samdech Heng Samrin.

General Secretary Trong and other Party and State leaders of Vietnam congratulated Cambodian on the successful organisation of the 7th NA election, especially the high turnout of voters and the safety, freedom and fairness of the election that reflected Cambodian voters’ confidence in the country’s development future.

They also congratulated the CPP on its great victory in the election and said the election results once again affirmed the role and stature of the CPP under the leadership of Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

The Vietnamese leaders expressed their belief that Cambodia will soon set up a new NA and a new Government to continue leading the Cambodian people on the path of developing a peaceful, stable, and prosperous country that has a growing role and stature in the region and the world at large.

Regarding the Vietnam - Cambodia relations, they said they believe that the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability between the two countries will be intensified further and grow more strongly for the sake of the two peoples, the ASEAN Community, as well as regional and global peace, stability, cooperation, and development.

On this occasion, Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also offered congratulations to Chairman of the CPP Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, Deputy PM and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia Prak Sokhonn.