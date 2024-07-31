VNese gender-fluid singer wins special prize at int'l music talent competition

Vietnamese singer Tran Tung Anh, who identifies as gender-fluid, has been awarded the Special Prize at the Qingyin Award – Youth Music Festival 2024, a major international talent competition for young musicians.

Vietnamese gender-fluid singer Tran Tung Anh

The award is presented by the Zhejiang Conservatory of Music in Hangzhou, a prestigious music institution in China.

Overwhelmed with joy and pride at winning the Qingyin Award, the singer from Vietnam’s Northern province of Bac Giang shared that despite months of intense preparation, he was still surprised to take home the special prize. Tran Tung Anh admitted that competing against talented singers from China and around the world had initially shaken his confidence.

He said that he thought the large audience below was cheering him on, but it turned out they were mostly fellow contestants. The judges were so serious that he was quite nervous waiting to perform.

He revealed that when he sang and showcased his unique vocal abilities, the surprised reactions from the international participants gave him a huge boost of confidence.

Tran Tung Anh competed in the Youth Opera category performing a unique medley of celebrated Vietnamese chamber music pieces including ‘Xuan Chien Khu’ (Spring in the War Zone), ‘Co gai vot chong’ (The Girl Who Sharpened Stakes) and others. He personally arranged this mashup to showcase his vocal range and style. Notably, Tran Tung Anh impressed the judges by performing using both a gender-neutral and a natural male voice.

Tran Tung Anh explained that he decided to showcase the beauty of Vietnamese chamber music on the international stage rather than opting for popular international songs. He felt a deep sense of pride and happiness when he performed Vietnamese songs at the competition and won the first place.

By Mai An – Translated by Anh Quan