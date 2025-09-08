VND73.9 trillion needed to upgrade seven sections of Ho Chi Minh Highway

The Ministry of Construction has announced that seven sections of the Ho Chi Minh Highway require upgrades during the 2026–2030 period, with a total funding need of VND73,924 billion (US$2.8 billion).

The Phu Tho–Co Tiet section, 18.5 kilometers long, needs to be upgraded and expanded to expressway standards with a total investment of more than VND6,000 billion (US$227 million).

Among these, the Pac Bo–Cao Bang section, spanning 45 kilometers, requires an investment of approximately VND3,755 billion (US$142 million); the Phu Tho–Co Tiet section, 18.5 kilometers long, needs to be upgraded and expanded to expressway standards with a total investment of more than VND6,000 billion (US$227 million); and the Chon Thanh–Duc Hoa section, stretching 84 kilometers, is planned for upgrading and expansion to expressway standards with an estimated investment of around VND19,500 billion (US$738.4 million).

The Duc Hoa–My An section, 69 kilometers in length, is planned for upgrading and expansion to expressway standards with an estimated investment of over VND29,000 billion (US$1.1 billion). The Vinh Phong–An Xuyen section (formerly known as the Vinh Thuan–Ca Mau section), spanning 33 kilometers, will require approximately VND3,000 billion (US$113.6 million) for upgrades and expansion.

The Ca Mau–Nam Can section, 47.5 kilometers long, is set to be upgraded and expanded with an estimated investment of more than VND7,100 billion (US$268.7 million). Meanwhile, the Nam Can–Dat Mui section, covering 59 kilometers, is projected to need around VND5,569 billion (US$210.8 million) for its upgrade and expansion.

According to the Ministry of Construction, funding for these seven road sections has been allocated under the 2026–2030 medium-term public investment plan.

Previously, several sections of the Ho Chi Minh Highway that overlap with the western North–South Expressway and other expressways had already commenced construction and are progressing on an accelerated schedule. Specifically, the Gia Nghia–Chon Thanh section, spanning 129 kilometers with a total investment of nearly VND25,900 billion (US$980.3 million), broke ground in April 2025 and is expected to be substantially completed by 2026.

The Ho Chi Minh City–Thu Dau Mot–Chon Thanh section, nearly 59 kilometers long with an investment of over VND18,500 billion (US$700.8 million), began construction in 2025 and is slated for completion in 2027. The My An–Cao Lanh section, 27 kilometers in length with a total investment of VND6,100 billion (US$231 million), commenced in July 2025 and is expected to be completed in 2028. Meanwhile, the Cao Lanh–Rach Soi expressway began construction in May 2024 and is scheduled for completion in September 2025.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh