Ho Chi Minh City supports Quang Ngai with VND10 bln for storm, flood recovery

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc yesterday visited Quang Ngai Province to offer encouragement and assistance in storm and flood recovery efforts.

Quang Ngai Province is part of the Ho Chi Minh City delegation’s working trip to the Central region.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc and his delegation presented VND10 billion (US$379,532) in aid to Quang Ngai Province to help overcome damages caused by recent storms and floods.

Specifically, the delegation provided VND10 billion (US$379,532) in support to Quang Ngai Province, including VND400 million (US$15,181) for school repairs and funding to build houses for residents with VND60 million (US$2,277) per house.

The delegation also visited and presented gifts to 98 disadvantaged households in the province with VND2 million (US$76) per household.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc presents gifts to residents.

During visits to residents in Truong Giang Commune, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc expressed deep sympathy for the losses caused by natural disasters and storms and encouraged the people to overcome difficulties, stabilize their lives, restore production, develop household economic activities and help students return to school as soon as possible.

On the afternoon of the same day, in Ho Chi Minh City, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City received over VND4 billion (US$151,843), including goods valued at approximately VND1.4 billion (US$53,145) from 17 enterprises and organizations in the city to support people affected by storms and floods.

As of November 11, the Ho Chi Minh City Relief Fund had received 15,196 contributions, totaling over VND224 billion (US$8,503), along with 19,000 medicine kits, 70 tons of rice and 90 tons of essential goods with a total value exceeding VND7 billion (US$265,789).

On November 12, the Hue Entrepreneurs Club in Ho Chi Minh City conducted a visit to deliver gifts to residents in Hue City with funding of VND200 million (US$7,592).

Up to now, Hue City has received over VND400 billion and meaningful gifts from the central government, other provinces and cities, as well as organizations and individuals to support the local authorities and people in overcoming the consequences of prolonged rainfall and floods from October 25 to November 3.

By Van Minh, Van Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong