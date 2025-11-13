Quang Ngai – Hoai Nhon Expressway to accelerate construction for Dec. 19 opening

Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Viet Hung yesterday inspected the progress of the Quang Ngai – Hoai Nhon Expressway, part of the eastern North–South Expressway project for 2021–2025.

The Quang Ngai – Hoai Nhon Expressway section spans 88 kilometers, including over 60 kilometers through Quang Ngai Province and 27.7 kilometers through Gia Lai Province, with a total investment of more than VND20,469 billion (nearly US$777 million).

Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Viet Hung inspects the Quang Ngai – Hoai Nhon Expressway section.

So far, the main route’s land clearance has been basically completed. However, 4.28 hectares in Dinh Cuong, Lan Phong, Nguyen Nghiem, Khanh Cuong communes and Duc Pho Ward have yet to be handed over.

Contractors have completed approximately 88.5 percent of the contract value and aim to finish the remaining work by November 2025, targeting technical completion and opening of the entire route in December 2025.

Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Viet Hung stated that the Quang Ngai – Hoai Nhon Expressway is one of the key projects in the 3,000 kilometer expressway network that the Prime Minister has directed to be completed and inaugurated on December 19.

During the inspection, major obstacles have been addressed through coordination between the Quang Ngai Provincial People’s Committee and the project owner.

A tunnel on the Quang Ngai – Hoai Nhon Expressway

The Deputy Minister emphasized that the Quang Ngai Provincial People’s Committee and relevant agencies must maintain close coordination, engage with residents, and carefully review compensation in accordance with regulations. These efforts will help ensure the project is completed and opened on schedule, as directed by the Prime Minister.

By Nguyen Trang- Translated by Huyen Huong