Over 30 landslide sites through Son Tay Ha in Quang Ngai remain unrepaired

Two weeks after torrential rains and flooding, the DH83 route through Son Tay Ha Commune in Quang Ngai Province remains severely damaged and impassable due to massive landslides.

DH83 at Km8+200 suffers severe landslide, cutting off Ta Vinh Hamlet from Son Tay Ha Commune.

The entire hillside collapses, sweeping away the road.

According to Ms. Nguyen Thi Tinh, Chairwoman of the Son Tay Ha People’s Committee, the 37.4-kilometer DH83 road—from Km2+660 in former Son Mau Commune to the border with former Son Long Commune—has suffered more than 30 major and dozens of minor landslides.

The most critical section, at Km8+200, has been completely severed after a 50-meter stretch of hillside and a 40-meter embankment collapsed. Nearly 50 meters of roadway, drainage ditches, culverts, and telecom and power poles slid into a ravine, creating a pit several dozen meters deep and displacing more than 20,000 cubic meters of earth and rock.

DH83 at Km8+200 is severely damaged by landslides.

Culvert collapses into deep pit.

With road access cut off, local authorities have had to deliver relief supplies to Ta Vinh Hamlet by improvised pulley systems or by trekking along a makeshift, slippery 1-kilometer mountain trail.

Relief supplies are transported to residents using a pulley system.

Along DH83, dozens of other slides have been recorded—such as at Km2+900, where a 30-meter slope gave way, and at Km3+300 and Km7+100, where erosion damaged culverts and undercut the road surface, posing further risks of collapse.

At Km3+300 on DH83, a landslide buried and damaged the road, cutting off several hamlets in Son Tay Ha Commune.

The DH83 roadbed at Km8+500 has collapsed and remains temporarily unrepaired.

The landslides have isolated more than 1,000 households—around 4,000 residents—and even the commune’s administrative center.

DH83 is a key transportation artery in Son Tay Ha Commune.

Meanwhile, the Son Tinh–Son Thuong route connecting neighboring areas has also suffered extensive damage, with a 3.5-kilometer earthen section washed out and rendered impassable.

Residents of Son Tay Ha Commune face transportation difficulties, with many areas lacking food and essential supplies due to isolation, requiring urgent assistance.

Local authorities have urged the provincial government and relevant agencies to inspect the sites, allocate emergency funding for restoration, ensure safe travel, and officially declare a state of natural disaster emergency due to ongoing landslides triggered by the recent floods.

By Nguyen Trang – Translated by Thuy Doan