Over 30 landslide sites through Son Tay Ha in Quang Ngai remain unrepaired

According to Ms. Nguyen Thi Tinh, Chairwoman of the Son Tay Ha People’s Committee, the 37.4-kilometer DH83 road—from Km2+660 in former Son Mau Commune to the border with former Son Long Commune—has suffered more than 30 major and dozens of minor landslides.
The most critical section, at Km8+200, has been completely severed after a 50-meter stretch of hillside and a 40-meter embankment collapsed. Nearly 50 meters of roadway, drainage ditches, culverts, and telecom and power poles slid into a ravine, creating a pit several dozen meters deep and displacing more than 20,000 cubic meters of earth and rock.
With road access cut off, local authorities have had to deliver relief supplies to Ta Vinh Hamlet by improvised pulley systems or by trekking along a makeshift, slippery 1-kilometer mountain trail.
Along DH83, dozens of other slides have been recorded—such as at Km2+900, where a 30-meter slope gave way, and at Km3+300 and Km7+100, where erosion damaged culverts and undercut the road surface, posing further risks of collapse.
The landslides have isolated more than 1,000 households—around 4,000 residents—and even the commune’s administrative center.
Meanwhile, the Son Tinh–Son Thuong route connecting neighboring areas has also suffered extensive damage, with a 3.5-kilometer earthen section washed out and rendered impassable.
Local authorities have urged the provincial government and relevant agencies to inspect the sites, allocate emergency funding for restoration, ensure safe travel, and officially declare a state of natural disaster emergency due to ongoing landslides triggered by the recent floods.