PM inspects post-storm recovery efforts in Gia Lai

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 13 inspected the situation and directed recovery efforts in the central province of Gia Lai following the severe impact of Typhoon Kalmaegi, which caused significant damage to housing, infrastructure, production, and livelihoods, particularly in coastal areas.

In Gia Lai, the storm left two people dead and 12 injured, damaged or flooded over 50,000 houses, destroyed or wrecked more than 200 boats, and devastated hundreds of hectares of aquaculture farms. Numerous production facilities and infrastructure in transport, irrigation, education, health care, culture, telecommunications, and power supply were also affected.

In Quy Nhon Dong ward, 1,255 houses were damaged, 789 hectares of forest and 36 hectares of aquaculture were lost, and 44 fishing boats were destroyed. Several schools and factories in the Nhon Hoi Economic Zone also suffered roof damage and facility losses. Visiting local businesses including Fago Animal Feed Co. Ltd., Tan Dai Nam General Co. Ltd., and HD Nhon Hoi JSC, PM Chinh expressed sympathy for the difficulties caused by the disaster and encouraged companies and workers to overcome challenges and resume production soon.

Expressing concern over the slow progress of recovery efforts, the PM said he has issued multiple official dispatches instructing relevant ministries, agencies, and localities, including Gia Lai, to urgently assess and address storm impacts and strictly implement the directives.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets with locals in Gia Lai province (Photo: VNA)

For affected enterprises, the PM stated that the Government has instructed the State Bank of Vietnam and the Ministry of Finance to introduce credit packages and tax, fee, and debt relief measures, and urged businesses to report their losses for timely support.

He directed local authorities to mobilise all available forces – including youth volunteers, militia, and particularly Military Region 5 – to assist residents and businesses in clean-up, repairs, machinery calibration, and production recovery, ensuring continuity of the supply and production chains, and maintaining orders and credibility with partners.

During his visit to De Gi commune, PM Pham Minh Chinh urged local authorities, military and police forces to help residents repair homes and stabilise their lives.

In De Gi commune, the storm destroyed or damaged over 700 houses, flooded nearly 500 households, sank six fishing vessels, and ruined hundreds of hectares of crops and aquaculture farms, along with roads, irrigation systems, sea dykes, and power and telecommunications infrastructure.

He stressed the need to restore livelihoods and business activities, support capital access, interest rate reductions, and supply of crops and livestock breeds, particularly shrimp farming, while encouraging people to uphold self-reliance and resilience in overcoming difficulties.

The Government leader praised the people for strictly following evacuation orders, which helped minimise loss of life. For those who lost their homes entirely, he asked local authorities to assist in rebuilding houses and arrange temporary shelter.

He also directed the immediate relocation of residents from dangerous areas to ensure long-term safety and said the Government is considering loan rescheduling and bank credit support to help affected people recover production and livelihoods, calling on communities to stand united and support each other in overcoming the aftermath of the storm.

Vietnamplus