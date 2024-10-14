VND1,368 billion compensated to affected locals in expressway project

The HCMC Department of Planning and Investment has submitted a proposal to the municipal People’s Committee on a public investment plan for 2025 using the central government budget to finance the HCMC - Moc Bai expressway.

Map of the HCMC-Moc Bai expressway

Accordingly, the Department of Planning and Investment proposed the People’s Committee of the city create a report on allocating public investment capital of VND1,368 billion (US$55.2 million) from the state budget for the 2021-2025 period for expenditure for compensation, support, and resettlement of the HCMC- Moc Bai expressway project’s component 3.

Component 3 of the project is around 24.66 kilometers long passing through 11 communes in Cu Chi District and affecting about 1,808 households with an area of 182.25 hectares.

The city will approve the compensation, support, and resettlement, issue land recovery decisions, and start compensation support payments from April 2025.

