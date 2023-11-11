HCMC-Moc Bai expressway added to national key transport projects

The Prime Minister agreed to supplement the HCMC-Moc Bai expressway construction project to national key transport projects, the Office of the HCMC People’s Committee announced on November 10.

The construction project of the HCMC – Moc Bai expressway in the form of PPP has a total length of around 50 kilometers in the first phase with an investment capital of VND20,899.

The expressway will start from Ring Road 3 in HCMC’s Cu Chi District, spanning over the Vam Co River and linking up to Moc Bai International Border Gate in Tay Ninh Province’s Ben Cau District.

The new expressway is expected to reduce traffic pressure on National Highway No. 22 and contribute to the economic and social development of the city, Tay Ninh Province, and neighboring countries as well as shorten the travel time of passenger and freight transport between the southeastern region and Cambodia via Moc Bai International Border Gate.

The project is set to start its construction in 2024 and is slated for completion by 2027.

The HCMC People's Committee has proposed the Ministry of Planning and Investment supplement the first phase of the HCMC-Moc Bai expressway construction project to the list of pilot projects for the policy on mineral exploitation for construction materials and make a report on issuing specific mechanisms and policies for road construction projects to the Prime Minister.