Chau Doc–Can Tho–Soc Trang expressway reaches nearly 73 percent completion

The construction of the Chau Doc – Can Tho – Soc Trang Expressway section passing through An Giang Province has achieved nearly 73 percent completion, slightly exceeding the planned schedule.

Workers are laying asphalt concrete on the surface of the Chau Doc – Can Tho – Soc Trang Expressway section passing through An Giang Province. (Photo: SGGP)

On the morning of March 16, according to the An Giang Project Management Board, the construction progress of the Chau Doc – Can Tho – Soc Trang Expressway section within An Giang Province has recorded encouraging results. Specifically, the four main construction packages of the project have reached a total implementation volume of approximately 72.81 percent, exceeding the planned schedule by 0.17 percent.

According to the An Giang Project Management Board, site clearance for the expressway section has been fully completed, affecting 1,555 households along the route.

Across the entire section, major construction components have reached significant milestones. Notably, the bridge deck slabs and guardrails of all 33 bridges on the route have been completed at 100 percent of the required volume, marking an important step toward ensuring the structural integrity and safety of the project.

Meanwhile, the resettlement area project serving households relocated for the expressway construction has reached approximately 83 percent of the contractual workload. Contractors are currently accelerating the completion of sidewalks and roadbed edging to finalize the remaining works.

To further accelerate progress, project contractors have adjusted technical solutions, replacing certain foundation layers with Type I crushed stone aggregate and K98 sand. This technical adjustment has significantly shortened the construction timeline.

However, the change has also led to an additional demand of approximately 579,052 cubic meters of stone materials.

Road rollers compact the asphalt concrete surface on the Chau Doc – Can Tho – Soc Trang Expressway section passing through An Giang Province.

Regarding fill sand, the accumulated volume delivered to the project has reached more than 8.48 million cubic meters out of a total demand of 9.32 million cubic meters, ensuring a stable supply for the remaining construction phases.

Amid the sharp increase in stone prices, the An Giang Project Management Board has proposed that the An Giang Provincial People’s Committee introduce solutions to address existing bottlenecks and accelerate the project’s progress. The aim is to ensure the expressway section can be opened to traffic by June 30, 2026, in line with the directive Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

By Nam Khoi - Translated by Kim Khanh