Citizens express high hopes for new National Assembly deputies

Vice President and Secretary General of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Ha Thi Nga commented that entering a new developmental era, each policy decision by the National Assembly (NA) not only addresses immediate issues but also shapes the nation’s long-term future. Therefore, the requirements set for each deputy of the 16th NA are substantially higher regarding standards, quality, and the depth of their responsibilities.

When elected representatives possess genuine bravery, intellect, and a spirit of public service, take drastic actions, and maintain close ties with voters, the people’s trust will be sustainably consolidated. These ballots carry voters’ expectations for a new term with numerous judicious policies for national advancement.

Venerable Thach Bonl, Abbot of Pres Buone Pres Phek Pagoda in Can Tho City, shared that the Party and State have implemented numerous policies for ethnic minority areas, including the Khmer people, substantially improving residents’ material and spiritual lives.

Buddhist followers expect newly elected NA and People’s Council deputies to persistently focus on effectively implementing ethnic and social welfare policies. He also desires elected delegates to pay attention to preserving beautiful traditional cultural values and festivals of ethnic minorities, contributing to building an increasingly developed homeland and general prosperity.

Venerable Thich Thanh Phong, Abbot of Vinh Nghiem Pagoda in HCMC expressed his hope that after being elected, the NA and People’s Council deputies will fulfill their promises to the voters, translating their commitments into practical actions to resolve the city’s urgent livelihood issues, such as environmental pollution, flooding, and traffic congestion.

He also hopes the deputies will pay special attention to preserving and promoting the nation’s cultural identity during the integration process. Culture is the core foundation and the “soft power” to maintain stability and foster the country’s sustainable development.

Tran Thanh Tuyen from Dat Mui Commune in Ca Mau Province shared that the greatest aspiration for hundreds of households in the southernmost region is for authorities to promptly implement solutions tackling coastal erosion and guaranteeing sufficient freshwater for daily living and agricultural production.

They eagerly hope successful candidates excel in their roles, comprehensively conveying the legitimate petitions of voters to competent authorities for resolution. With the responsible spirit of elected deputies, government support, and local diligence, he firmly believes Dat Mui will accelerate its development in the upcoming period.

Fisherman Tran Quoc Phong from Phu Quy Special Zone of Lam Dong Province recalled that on March 15, he proactively arranged his work to go vote, placing his trust in the chosen elected representatives. People hope the NA and People’s Council deputies, upon their election, will pay more attention to policies supporting fishermen, particularly policies assisting offshore fishing vessels, so that fishermen can feel secure in their livelihoods and economic development.

Permanent Deputy Secretary Po My Le of the Party Committee of Sin Thau Commune in Dien Bien Province stated that casting a ballot to exercise civic rights embodies the pride and expectations of people in the westernmost part of the Fatherland.

As a grassroots official, she profoundly understands that residents cast their votes with a highly practical desire of electing representatives who genuinely comprehend border region hardships to formulate policies elevating living standards. Among these, infrastructure and specific production support policies for ethnic minority communities are what they yearn for most.

Nguyen Thanh Long from Thanh An Commune in HCMC recalled that from early morning, residents of the island commune were all enthusiastic, reminding each other to fulfill their civic rights and duties. Having been attached to this land for nearly 40 years, the local people have witnessed numerous transformations.

Particularly in recent years, thanks to the State’s attention and investment, various sectors continuously flourished, and people’s lives have improved significantly. He firmly believes that with dedicated deputies, his hometown Thanh An and HCMC in general will prosper.

Poloong Nap from A Vuong Commune in Da Nang City noted that from the crack of dawn, villagers gathered at the polling station. Facing numerous hardships, the mountainous commune’s residents always hope this election selects truly dedicated delegates, close to the people, who genuinely understand border residents’ concerns.

He expects that in the forthcoming term, authorities will continue investing in transportation infrastructure, electricity, water, and schools. Generating additional livelihoods will help residents stabilize their lives, gradually develop the economy, and sustainably reduce poverty, especially for highland residents in A Vuong.

Village elder Y Thut Bya from Tuor Village in Hoa Phu Commune (Dak Lak Province) stated that residents have been fully informed about the election’s significance and candidates’ profiles, actively participating in voting.

Tuor village possesses beautiful natural landscapes, along with traditional cultural values of the E De people preserved through generations. These are potential resources for community tourism development. Therefore, the people expect elected candidates to continue paying more attention to ethnic minority areas, contributing to bringing progressive changes to the village and significantly improving the local residents’ lives.

Director and Editor-in-Chief of HCMC General Publishing House Nguyen Thanh Loi stated that the Politburo resolution affirms culture is the country’s spiritual foundation and an endogenous development resource. Publishing is not merely producing books but a vital channel for disseminating knowledge, nurturing reading culture, and forming sustainable values.

He hopes upcoming policies create favorable conditions for the publishing industry to develop professionally and adapt to digital transformation. Specifically, HCMC should develop its massive book fair into a traditional annual regional event. Positioned accurately within cultural development strategies, publishing will enrich spiritual life and boost the cultural industry.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam