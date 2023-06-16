VNAT empowered to determine star ratings of 4, 5-star accommodation facilities

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) will be given authority to assess, issue, and revoke decisions on recognition of four-star and five-star accommodation facilities, starting on July 1.

Under decision No. 1536/QD-BVHTTDL signed by Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung on June 15 on assigning functions, missions, authority, and organizational structure of the VNAT, the administration will be also responsible for announcing the list of accommodation establishments that have been ranked, inspecting and giving instructions for hotel rating of the provincial-level tourism agencies, and conducting inspections of the quality of accommodation facilities throughout the country.

The department will carry out the duty to manage, grant and re-grant, and revoke business licenses of international travel services; manage, inspect, and instruct the grant, re-grant, renewal, and revocation of business licenses of domestic travel services; monitor business activities of international and domestic travel services nationwide.

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism will be an administrative organization under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to support the Minister to implement state management and law enforcement of tourism and manage tourism public services in accordance with regulations.

According to this decision, the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism has legal status and a seal engraved with the Vietnamese national emblem. The agency’s headquarters is located in Hanoi.

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism is empowered to sign international treaties and agreements on tourism in accordance with the law, advise and support the Minister to direct, inspect and implement legal normative documents, strategies, plans, programs, and projects on tourism, coordinate inter-regional and inter-locality tourism promotional activities decentralized by the Minister.

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism will perform the duties and powers of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism in accordance with law and international treaties that Vietnam joined and became a member of the forces.