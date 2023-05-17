Ministry, VNAT to inspect accommodation facilities nationwide from June

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) and the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism will conduct inspections of the quality of accommodation facilities throughout the country from June to October.

The examination will be implemented in accommodation establishments in tourist destinations, such as Hanoi, HCMC, Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Da Nang, Khanh Hoa, Quang Nam, Binh Thuan, Ba Ria-Vung Tau and Kien Giang.

In addition, the functional units will check and handle accommodation facilities with misleading advertising about their price, quality, and amenities, and the social media marketing for hotels on platforms, such as Agoda.com, Booking.com, Traveloka.com, Facebook, Zalo.

According to VNAT, due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, many accommodation services have chosen to temporarily suspend business activities during this period. They are now facing a labor shortage, a lack of capital sources, and severe degradation.