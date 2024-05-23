VNA changes check-in terminal for economy class passengers departing from France

The national flag carrier- Vietnam Airlines has just announced to change its check-in terminal for economy class passengers departing from France.

Passengers are performing check- in procedures at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, France.

Specifically, the airline will start shifting a portion of its check-in operation at Charles de Gaulle Airport (Paris, France) from Terminal 2E to Terminal 2F from May 30 (Paris time).

Economy class passengers will check in at Zone 3 - Terminal 2F; meanwhile, business class passengers or platinum members of Vietnam Airlines and Elite Plus members of Skyteam will have two options to perform check-in procedures at Terminal 2E (as before) or at Zone 2 - Terminal 2F.

Passengers will take about 30 minutes to 40 minutes to move to Gate M of Terminal 2E by bus from Terminal 2F in case of their flights departing from Gate M of Terminal 2E.

Therefore, Vietnam Airlines recommended that passengers should use online check-in services, mobile apps, or airport kiosks.

Passengers at Terminal 2F should complete check-in procedures early and promptly move to the departure gate.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong