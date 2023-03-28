VN needs VND312 trillion for seaport infrastructure investment

The total investment demand for seaport system in Vietnam by 2030 will have reached more than VND312 trillion (US$13.27 billion), informed the Transport Ministry yesterday.



The Ministry of Transport said that according to the recently finished detailed planning of seaports, wharfs, floating wharfs, waters in the 2021-2030 period and a vision to 2050, the total demand of investment in the Vietnamese seaport systems will be at VND312 trillion in 2030, including over VND70 trillion ($2.98 billion) in public maritime infrastructure.

Particularly, in 2025, in the Southern region, the water routes to and from Cai Mep – Thi Vai Port will be upgraded to serve ships of up to 200,000 tonnes offload, while the ones for large tonnage ships into Hau River will be improved to serve ships of up to 20,000 tonnes offload.

In the Central region, many water routes will be prioritized for upgrades, such as the ones to and from Nghi Son Port in Thanh Hoa Province, the Quy Nhon ones to serve ships of up to 50,000 tonnes.

In 2030, the Transport Ministry plans to continue investing in major maritime projects, calling upon the investments in ports around Cai Mep Ha area and Tran De Port of Soc Trang Province.