VN-Index skyrockets to 1,270 points

The vigorous buying demand at high prices effortlessly pushed the VN-Index well past the 1,250-point resistance level to surge to 1,270 points.

With the market rallying in sync, purple shades emerged across most sectors, marking an explosive trading session.

The stock market experienced a significant surge in both prices and trading volume on March 13, with a large number of stocks showing gains.

Within the securities stock group, several stocks hit their trading limit, including VIX, VCI, ORS, and VDS. Moreover, SSI jumped by 4.55 percent, VND surged by 4.2 percent, SHS soared by 4.52 percent, HCM emerged by 3.57 percent, CTS escalated by 3.52 percent, and AGR climbed by 4.31 percent.

The banking sector also demonstrated strong upward momentum, significantly contributing to the index's sharp rise. Specifically, ACB strengthened by 3.36 percent, MBB enhanced by 3.25 percent, TPB rose by 2.7 percent, VIB mounted by 3.52 percent, TCB increased by 1.94 percent, STB widened by 1.98 percent, SHB heightened by 2.21 percent, CTG improved by 1.88 percent, and VCB grew by 1.69 percent.

Similarly, stocks in the construction and real estate sector rallied robustly. CTD hit the trading ceiling, while NLG hiked by 4.71 percent, KBC added up by 2.81 percent, DIG enlarged by 2.47 percent, DXG expanded by 3.71 percent, PDR built up by 2.55 percent, CII advanced by 2.44 percent, HDG spiraled by 3.73 percent, and LCG went up by 3.43 percent. Additionally, Vingroup's trio saw collective increases, with VRE rising by 2.78 percent, VIC by 1.93 percent, and VHM by nearly 1 percent.

The manufacturing stock group also witnessed significant gains, with DGC, VGC, GIL, and VGS hitting the trading ceiling, while DBC bounced by 4.23 percent, GEX and DCM increased by 3.86 percent, VHC climbed by 4.27 percent, HSG stretched by 3.43 percent, NKG inflated by 2.98 percent, MSN waxed by 2.8 percent, and HPG augmented by 1.99 percent.

Moreover, many information technology, retail, and transportation stocks surged sharply. VTP hit the trading limit, FPT soared by 4.56 percent, and MWG climbed by 3.85 percent.

At the close of the trading session, the VN-Index advanced by 25.51 points, or 2.05 percent, to reach 1,270.5 points, with 433 stocks advancing, only 64 declining, and 61 remaining unchanged.

Meanwhile, at the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index also rose by 4.17 points, or 1.78 percent, to 238.2 points, with 136 stocks gaining, 40 declining, and 64 remaining unchanged. Trading volume on the HOSE surpassed US$1 billion, with a total trading value of nearly VND26.3 trillion, up VND5.5 trillion compared to the previous session.

While domestic investors bought shares heavily, foreign investors continued their net selling streak for the second consecutive session on the HOSE, with a total net selling value of nearly VND461 billion.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Bao Nghi