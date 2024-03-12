Japanese investors eye Vietnamese stock market

On March 12, in Tokyo (Japan), Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc presided over the ‘Vietnam - Destination for Investment’ investment promotion conference.

The event is part of the financial investment promotion program led by the working delegation of the Ministry of Finance and the State Securities Commission of Vietnam (SSC).

The conference drew more than 200 delegates from top Japanese and Vietnamese enterprises, including financial institutions, banks, life insurance companies, investment funds, securities firms, as well as corporations and businesses.

In his opening speech at the conference, Minister Ho Duc Phoc highlighted that after over 50 years of formal diplomatic ties, this year signifies the inaugural implementation of the "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World" between Vietnam and Japan, elevated since November 2023.

Consequently, the Ministry of Finance's representative anticipated that this conference would foster numerous fresh ideas and collaborative ventures between businesses of both nations, further enriching economic cooperation and the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Japan.

In introducing Vietnam's investment environment to Japanese enterprises, Minister Ho Duc Phoc highlighted the government's major goal of elevating Vietnam's stock market from a frontier market to an emerging market. This objective has been integrated into the restructuring plan for Vietnam's stock and insurance markets by 2020, with a further outlook toward 2025 and a strategic development plan for Vietnam's stock market until 2030.

In addition, the Ministry of Finance and the SSC have undertaken numerous initiatives to foster comprehensive and deep cooperation with international partners. They have engaged in information exchange with relevant stakeholders to attract foreign investment and resolve investment hurdles in the Vietnamese stock market.

Representatives of Japanese enterprises have also expressed interest in the Vietnamese stock market. Mr. Takafumi Oue, Head of the Representative Office of Daiwa Securities Company in Vietnam, shared his investment experiences in the Vietnamese stock market since 2008. He highlighted Daiwa Securities Company's alliance with SSI Securities Company and its successful participation in various trading and merger activities in the Vietnamese stock market.

The representative from Daiwa Securities Company has assessed that the Vietnamese stock market is welcomed by Japanese investors, asserting that Daiwa will expand its operations in Vietnam, thereby creating opportunities for Japanese enterprises to invest in the country.

During the policy dialogue session, Japanese investors also displayed a keen interest in investment prospects within the Vietnamese stock market. They posed several inquiries regarding stock market development policies, market upgrading, and strategies to attract new capital inflows in the upcoming period.

By Luu Thuy – Translated by Bao Nghi