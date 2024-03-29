VN-Index drops as foreign investors dump shares for 14th straight session

The stock market was covered in red on March 29 as most industry sectors experienced declines, despite the VN-Index only dropping by just over 6 points.

The end-of-week trading session saw a notable surge in selling pressure. Foreign investors extended their net selling streak for the 14th consecutive session on the HOSE exchange, with a total net selling value of nearly VND796 billion.

Most banking stocks experienced drops. STB reduced by 1.25 percent, while SHB evaporated by 1.72 percent; MBB, EIB, BID, CTG, TCB, and SSB all witnessed a decrease of nearly 1 percent. Only a few stocks managed to stay in the green, including VIB, with an increase of 1.44 percent, and ACB and VPB, with an increase of nearly 1 percent. Securities stocks also suffered sharp declines. VIX slashed by 2.14 percent, VND weakened by 1.08 percent, ORS sank by 2.24 percent, SHS dived by 2.43 percent, and FTS retreated by 1.89 percent.

The construction - real estate stock group showed some differentiation, with the number of losing stocks higher than that of winning ones. NVL collapsed by 2.27 percent, CEO destroyed 2.14 percent, DIG crumbled by 1.53 percent, KBC demolished by 1.69 percent, CII shrank by 1.04 percent, NLG narrowed by 1.02 percent, and HUT destructed by 1.52 percent. Conversely, HDC elevated by 1.45 percent, TCH soared by 3.29 percent, SZC enlarged by 2.21 percent, and VIC and VRE rose by nearly 1 percent.

The manufacturing stock group also witnessed several stocks experiencing steep drops. MSN plummeted by 2.37 percent, HSG lost by 1.66 percent, NKG fell by 1.72 percent, VGC slipped by 1.68 percent, and BAF declined by 1.56 percent.

At the close of the trading session, the VN-Index slid by 6.09 points, or 0.47 percent, to reach 1,284.09 points, with 296 stocks declining, 159 advancing, and 83 standing still.

Meanwhile, at the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index also went down by 1.34 points, or 0.55 percent, to 242.58 points, with 90 stocks losing, 84 gaining, and 60 remaining unchanged.

The total trading value on the HOSE exceeded VND23.2 trillion, down VND800 billion compared to the previous session.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan