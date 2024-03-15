VN-Index narrows decline despite over VND1.3 trillion in foreign net selling

Although there was a moment during the session when the VN-Index dropped by 10 points, it closed near the reference point amidst foreign investors' net selling of up to over VND1.31 trillion.

The stock market in the trading session on March 15 saw portfolio restructuring activities by foreign ETFs on the last day of the first quarter assessment of 2024, leading to significant net selling by foreign investors, reaching over VND1.31 trillion. This also marks the fourth consecutive net selling session by foreign investors.

The restructuring activities of two large exchange traded funds caused many major stocks to drop sharply, putting pressure on the indices, including the trio of Vingroup (VIC down 3.37 percent, VHM down 1.17 percent, and VRE down nearly 1 percent), POW down 1.29 percent, and VNM down 1.15 percent. However, strong demand helped narrow the VN-Index's decline significantly by the session close.

The securities and banking sectors showed positive performances. Notably, in the securities sector, FTS surged by 4.07 percent, VCI by 2.9 percent, BSI by 1.7 percent, VDS by 4.6 percent, and VND by 1.1 percent. Similarly, the banking sector also leaned toward the green zone. VIB increased by 3.69 percent, MBB emerged by 1.49 percent, while STB, CTG, TPB, HDB, BID, and ACB rose by nearly 1 percent.

However, the real estate and construction sector witnessed disparity. Specifically, HDC hit the ceiling price, while DIG rose by 3.64 percent, DPG escalated by 2.96 percent, NTL climbed by 2.67 percent, TCH elevated by 1.53 percent, HUT rallied by 1.08 percent, and DXG and LCG hiked by 1.1 percent. Meanwhile, VIC, VHM, VRE, NLG, KBC, BCM, KDH, CTD, and CII experienced declines, ranging from nearly 1 percent to 3.37 percent.

In the manufacturing sector, several stocks increased positively, with GVR rocketing by 5.49 percent, PAN rising by 3.14 percent, PHR soaring by 4.07 percent, and GIL jumping by 5.36 percent.

The VN-Index slid by 0.48 points, or 0.49 percent, to close at 1,263.78 points, with 249 stocks declining, 217 advancing, and 86 standing still.

Similarly, the HNX-Index also tripped by 0.14 points, or 0.06 percent, to finish at 239.54 points, with 85 stocks falling, 79 rising, and 77 remaining unchanged. Despite this, trading volume remained high, with the total trading value on the HOSE reaching nearly VND27.6 trillion.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thanh Nha