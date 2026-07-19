Expert outlines strategy for tokenized assets market

The securities expert outlined four strategic priorities for developing the country's tokenized assets market, while industry leaders highlighted strong capital-raising potential and security officials warned of growing cybercrime risks.

On July 18, the State Securities Commission of Vietnam, the Vietnam Blockchain and Digital Assets Association, the National Cybersecurity Association and the Vietnam National Real Estate Association jointly held the "Vietnam Real-World Asset Tokenization 2026" conference.

Vice Chairman Bui Hoang Hai of the State Securities Commission of Vietnam speaks at the conference (Photo: Luu Thuy)

Speaking at the conference, Vice Chairman Bui Hoang Hai of the State Securities Commission of Vietnam said tokenized assets are having a significant impact on global financial markets by expanding access to capital and unlocking resources that have remained dormant in the economy.

In Vietnam, as demand for capital to finance infrastructure, manufacturing, innovation and digital transformation continues to grow, tokenized assets represent a highly promising trend that should be studied and developed with a long-term vision.

Looking ahead, the State Securities Commission of Vietnam will pursue four strategic directions for developing the tokenized assets market: balancing innovation with risk management through controlled pilot programs; improving the legal framework based on reviews of previous pilot mechanisms; strengthening investor protection mechanisms; and enhancing interagency cooperation in market management and supervision.

Addressing fundraising potential, Chairman Phan Duc Trung of the Vietnam Blockchain and Digital Assets Association said the value of tokenized real-world assets worldwide increased by about 300 percent in 2025, outpacing other asset classes.

At the conference

However, he said the main obstacle preventing the market from reaching its full potential is not tokenization technology itself, but the failure to establish sufficient trust in the capital market.

Vietnam has an advantage in retail demand, with about US$200 billion in tokenized assets and approximately 17 million digital wallets held by owners of tokenized assets.

In recent years, authorities have issued six legal documents governing tokenized assets and are preparing to finalize a framework for digital identification and authentication, providing a foundation for strengthening investor confidence in the market.

On security issues, Senior Colonel Nguyen Hong Quan, Deputy Director of the Department of Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention under the Ministry of Public Security, said tokenized assets create significant opportunities for the economy but also pose major challenges. Criminals exploit the cross-border nature, anonymity and rapid transferability of digital assets to commit investment fraud, misappropriate assets, launder money, steal data and attack computer systems.

He said cybersecurity and cyber safety must serve as the foundation for all new technology models. He also called for greater transparency and accountability among all market participants.

The "Vietnam Real-World Asset Tokenization 2026" conference runs from July 18 to July 19, featuring three thematic sessions: the global landscape of tokenized assets and legal frameworks; unlocking liquidity; and opportunities to lead the Industry 4.0 economy.

By Luu Thuy - Translated by Anh Quan