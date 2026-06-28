Some 29 firms, individuals fined over disclosure, capital misuse violations

Most of the sanctioned ones were penalized for failing to disclose information transparently or for unilaterally changing the use of proceeds from share and bond offerings without obtaining investor approval as required by regulations.

In June 2026, the State Securities Inspectorate issued some administrative penalty decisions against 29 companies and individuals operating in Vietnam's securities market.

The violations primarily involved information disclosure and the improper use of funds raised through securities and bond issuances.

Notably, DICERA Holdings Joint Stock Company (stock code DC4) is the entity that has been fined the largest amount, totaling VND507.5 million (US$19,297). This company has been identified as having multiple violations, such as failing to disclose or improperly disclosing several resolutions of the Board of Directors related to the public offering of shares in 2024, inadequately reporting transactions with related parties in the management reports for 2024 and 2025 and altering the plan for the use of funds raised from the share offering.

Ba Ria - Vung Tau Housing Development JSC (HDC) was fined a total of VND242.5 million for violating regulations on information disclosure deadlines, failing to report information subject to mandatory reporting requirements, and providing incomplete information disclosures.

Nam Rach Chiec Company has been fined VND175 million for using more than VND10.1 billion raised from the private placement of bond lot NRCCH2125001 in a way that contradicted the plan disclosed to investors.

In addition to the monetary penalty, the company was ordered to recall the issued securities and refund investors upon request, together with accrued interest in accordance with the present regulations.

Construction Investment and Development Corporation JSC (DIG) was also fined VND175 million for using proceeds from a private securities offering in a manner inconsistent with the plan approved by its board of directors and the information disclosed to investors. The company was also required to recall the issued bonds and refund investors in accordance with regulations.

Meanwhile, PC1 Group JSC (PC1) was fined VND 92.5 million for failing to disclose extraordinary information concerning changes to the collateral securing two corporate bond issues. Nam Long Investment Corporation (NLG) was fined VND92.5 million for failing to complete the registration and depository procedures for privately placed bonds within the prescribed deadline.

Among individuals, Bui Minh Tuan and Le Duy Hiep were each fined VND77.5 million for simultaneously serving as members of the Board of Directors or Members' Council at more than five enterprises, exceeding the legal limit. Both individuals have previously held, or currently hold, management positions at Vinaprint JSC (VPR).

By Nhung Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan