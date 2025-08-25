Visitors to Nha Trang Bay not yet required to pay sightseeing fees

On the morning of August 25, in a statement to Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Director of the Nha Trang Bay Management Board, Dam Hai Van, confirmed that no entrance fees are currently being collected from residents or tourists visiting Nha Trang Bay.

Tourist boat at Nha Trang Tourist Wharf

Previously, on August 15, 2025, the Khanh Hoa Provincial People’s Council issued Resolution No. 02, stipulating the fee levels as well as the collection, payment, and management mechanisms for sightseeing charges at Nha Trang Bay. The resolution was set to take effect on August 25, 2025. The Nha Trang Bay Management Board is designated as the responsible fee-collecting agency.

Mr. Dam Hai Van stated that following the implementation of Resolution No. 02 by the Khanh Hoa Provincial People's Committee, the Nha Trang Bay Management Board will begin collecting entrance fees for tourist attractions at Nha Trang Bay in accordance with the new regulations.

Under the new regulations, visitors touring or traveling by inland waterway vessels within the maritime and island areas falling under the jurisdiction of Nha Trang Bay (excluding strictly protected zones) will be charged on a per-trip basis, rather than by the number of days stayed.

The sightseeing fees for trips to Hon Mieu, Hon Tam, Hon Tre, Hon Mot, and Hon Mun islands range from VND6,000 (US$0.23) to VND10,000 (US$0.4) per person per trip. A combined ticket covering all these routes is priced at VND40,000 (US$1.5) per person per trip, exclusive of accident insurance.

Fee exemptions apply to children under the age of six, individuals with disabilities, residents of Khanh Hoa Province, and several other eligible groups.

A 50-percent fee reduction is granted to children aged 6 to 16, senior citizens over 60, residents of specially disadvantaged communes, individuals credited with meritorious service to the revolution, those who benefit from social policy credit, as well as students and members of low-income households within the province.

The entrance fee collection aims to have a stable financial source to serve the management and conservation activities of Nha Trang Bay. In recent years, the bay’s environment, particularly the coral reefs in the waters surrounding Hon Mun Island, has shown signs of degradation due to a variety of factors.

Nha Trang Bay is one of Vietnam’s 16 national marine protected areas and, notably, the country’s first designated marine reserve. It spans nearly 250 square kilometers.

In 2004, local authorities previously implemented a sightseeing fee for Nha Trang Bay at a rate of VND5,000 (US$0.2) per person per trip, with exemptions for children under 12. However, due to various challenges that emerged during implementation, the fee collection area is limited to Hon Mun Marine Reserve only.

By 2022, after the mass fish death and coral destruction in Nha Trang Bay, the Khanh Hoa provincial government issued a master plan for the bay’s restoration by 2030. One of the key measures outlined in the plan is to establish a sustainable financial mechanism for bay management activities.

By Hieu Giang – Translated by Kim Khanh