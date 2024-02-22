Visit Vietnam Year - Dien Bien 2024 promises endless experiences

There will be 169 programs and events throughout the year, comprising 13 national ones to be held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and other agencies, 28 by host Dien Bien province, and 128 by 33 other provinces and centrally-run cities, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Trinh Thi Thuy said.



Organizers believed that Visit Vietnam Year - Dien Bien 2024 will help promote tourism values and potential of Dien Bien province, the northwestern region, and Vietnam at large, thus helping to turn tourism into a spearhead economic sector, she noted.



Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Dien Bien Province Vu A Bang said the locality expects to welcome 1.3 million tourists this year and earn some VND2.2 trillion (US$89.66 million) from tourism.



In 2023, Dien Bien served a record number of more than 1 million visitors, up nearly 25 percent year-on-year, surpassing the yearly plan by 7 percent, with 7,500 international holidaymakers, according to the official.



A highlight of Visit Vietnam Year - Dien Bien 2024 is the Ban Flower Festival, set to open on March 14 in coincidence with the opening ceremony of the year. There will be also a special art program and a high-altitude fireworks display on May 6 evening and a ceremony to mark the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu victory on May 7.

