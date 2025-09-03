Vinh Hao–Phan Thiet Expressway blocked by flooding, landslide after heavy rain

Prolonged downpours late on September 2 triggered a sand and water flow that inundated part of the Vinh Hao–Phan Thiet Expressway, forcing traffic to halt.

By the morning of September 3, the operator of the Vinh Hao–Phan Thiet Expressway said the sand slide had been cleared.

Rainwater mixed with sand suddenly inundates a section of the Vinh Hao–Phan Thiet Expressway on night of September 2.

The incident occurred at around 10:10 p.m. on September 2, when prolonged heavy rain caused a sandbank near a residential area to collapse, sending sand and debris across the Vinh Hao–Phan Thiet Expressway in Ham Liem Commune, Lam Dong Province.

Rainwater and sand covered a stretch of about 100 meters, up to 50 centimeters deep. The situation left numerous cars unable to move, forcing drivers to slow to a crawl or stop.

Functional forces respond to the landslide and flooding incident.

For traffic safety, vehicles traveling to the Southern region from the Northern region were temporarily diverted off the expressway at the Ma Lam interchange, rerouted via National Highway 28 and then onto National Highway 1 to continue their journeys.

By around 1 a.m. on September 3, cleanup work on the expressway had been completed, and the affected section was reopened to traffic.

By Tien Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong