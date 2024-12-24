Villagers in flower and ornamental plant villages busy preparing for Tet season

These days, people in famous flower and ornamental plant villages in Thanh Hoa Province such as Dong Cuong, Xuan Du, Hop Tien, and Quang Chinh are busy taking care of their plants to prepare for the Lunar New Year.

In the famous kumquat growing village in Hop Tien Commune of Trieu Son District, people have been going to the garden to work since early morning. The kumquat gardens are starting to flourish, signaling the upcoming Tet holiday.

During this time, people are focusing on cultivating the soil at the base of the tree, pruning the trees to make them bloom and sprout. Currently, workers in the kumquat garden are paid VND400,000 a day.

According to Le Dang Duan at village 3 in Hop Tien Commune, the quality of kumquat trees this year is better than in previous years. It is expected that the lowest price of trees sold right in the garden is from VND400,000 - VND500,000 a tree to VND1.5 million - VND2 million a tree with some trees expected to be VND7 million - VND8 million.

Meanwhile, in peach blossom village in Quang Chinh Commune in Quang Xuong District, people are also busy with the Tet peach blossom season. At this time, people have been stripping leaves, pruning branches, fertilizing, and transplanting trees.

Owner Le Van Ngoc of a peach garden in Quang Chinh said that to make peach trees bloom in time for Tet, it requires technique and experience from checking soil moisture, predicting weather conditions to watering to avoid waterlogging but also not letting the tree get thirsty.

Even stripping leaves must be done meticulously and carefully to avoid affecting the flower buds.

Peach growers fear the most is the weather being too cold and foggy because it will slow down the development of flower buds.

By Duy Cuong – Translated by Anh Quan