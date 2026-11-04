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Gia Lai farmers rejoice as coffee harvest begins with favorable prices

SGGPO

Coffee growers across Gia Lai Province are entering the peak harvest season in high spirits as coffee prices remain at strong levels.

Gia Lai currently has approximately 107,400 hectares of coffee, concentrated mainly in the western region of the province. Local farmers report that favorable weather conditions and strong market prices this year encouraged them to invest heavily in crop care, resulting in stable yields.

Fresh coffee cherries are currently fetching between VND16,000 (equivalent to US$0.62) and VND18,000 (equivalent to US$0.7) per kilogram. Although prices have eased slightly compared to last year, they remain solid, securing stable profits for growers.

Across coffee plantations in Thong Nhat Ward and Bien Ho Commune, trees are laden with clusters of ripe red cherries. Farmers are taking advantage of favorable weather to accelerate harvesting. On hillside farms, workers spread tarpaulins beneath the trees to strip ripe coffee cherries, clear leaves, and pack the harvest into sacks for transport out of the fields.

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Gia Lai residents harvest coffee.

Harvesting his 1.1-hectare plot, Nguyen Van Diep from Bien Ho Commune shared that his family expects to yield around 30 tons of fresh coffee cherries, up about 1 ton from last year. With higher yields and favorable prices, he anticipates strong returns.

Alongside harvesting, farmers are rapidly preparing drying yards. Along roads traversing Thong Nhat Ward and Bien Ho Commune, many households are utilizing home yards and garden grounds to dry coffee. Some have leveled vacant plots to expand drying spaces for the post-harvest period.

The harvest season is expected to run through December. To maintain coffee quality and safeguard property during the harvest, functional authorities advise farmers to ensure a high ratio of ripe cherries during picking, proactively implement proper processing measures, and stay vigilant against theft at farms and drying grounds.

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Farmers pull tarpaulins together to gather the harvested coffee cherries.
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Gia Lai residents harvest coffee.
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Luscious, ripe red coffee cherries
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Farmers pack the coffee cherries into sacks before hauling them home.
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Farmers clear away leaves to gather the coffee cherries.
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Coffee trees laden with fruit.
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This year's coffee harvest yields high output at strong prices, securing high incomes for farmers.
By Huu Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh

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Gia Lai farmers coffee harvest favorable prices Fresh coffee cherries ripe coffee cherries

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