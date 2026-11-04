Business

VND16.8 trillion in credit extended to Market Stabilization Program

SGGP

Ho Chi Minh City has extended VND16.8 trillion in loans to 31 businesses under its Market Stabilization Program since early 2026, helping reduce operating costs and maintain stable commodity prices.

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Banking transactions (Photo: SGGP)

On November 3, Deputy Director of the State Bank of Vietnam's Regional Branch 2, Nguyen Duc Lenh, said that cumulative lending under Ho Chi Minh City's Market Stabilization Program had reached VND16.8 trillion (US$654 million) since the beginning of 2026, with 31 participating businesses. Outstanding loans totaled VND7.766 trillion.

Short-term lending rates for participating businesses currently range from 6.5 percent to 8 percent per year, while long-term rates stand at around 8.8 percent to 9.8 percent per year.

The preferential credit helps businesses reduce costs and secure working capital for production, supply, and distribution activities, thereby enabling them to maintain stable and reasonable selling prices.

During the remaining months of the year, Ho Chi Minh City's banking sector will continue to promote bank-business connectivity and coordinate with the municipal Department of Industry and Trade on consumer demand stimulus and supply-demand connection initiatives. These efforts aim to support businesses, improve the effectiveness of the Market Stabilization Program, and help keep commodity prices stable.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh

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