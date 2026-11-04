Five industrial expos open in Ho Chi Minh City with 800 exhibitors

More than 800 businesses from 25 countries and territories are taking part in a series of five industrial exhibitions that opened in Ho Chi Minh City on November 4.

Delegates perform the opening ceremony for the series of exhibitions. Photo: SGGP

On the morning of November 4, a series of five industrial exhibitions opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City, attracting more than 800 businesses from 25 countries and territories to showcase technologies and strengthen connections across industrial value chains and infrastructure development.

The exhibition series is jointly organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, Informa Markets Vietnam, and partners, and will run through November 6.

The events include Vietwater 2026 on water supply and drainage, water filtration technology, and wastewater treatment; Vietnam Energy Week; HVACR Vietnam on refrigeration, air-conditioning technology, and smart buildings; the Vietnam Supporting Industry Fair and the Vietnam Data Center & Cloud Confex on data centers and cloud computing.

Businesses engage in trade networking at the exhibition series. Photo: SGGP

The simultaneous organization of the exhibitions is intended to enhance connections among sectors that are closely linked within industrial value chains and infrastructure development.

In addition to national pavilions and technology showcase activities, the exhibition series features a strategic buyer program. Pre-arranged face-to-face meetings based on participants’ needs help buyers connect with suitable suppliers, explore cooperation and investment opportunities, and sign contracts.

The organizers have also launched group visit programs for businesses, industrial parks, factories, operating units, management agencies, organizations, and industry associations.

According to Deputy Director Nguyen Thi Phuong Yen of the Center for Energy Information and Electricity Market Development (EAVCED) under the Electricity Authority of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the exhibition series expands links between the energy sector and industry, cooling technologies, water resource management, digital infrastructure, and data centers.

This reflects an integrated development trend in which energy efficiency and sustainable development are no longer requirements solely for the electricity sector but are increasingly becoming important factors in the competitiveness of the entire economy, Deputy Director Nguyen Thi Phuong Yen said.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan