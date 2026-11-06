Grab drivers to receive 59.68–85.59 percent of revenue per ride

According to the Vietnam National Competition Commission, starting November 10, ride-hailing firm Grab plans to reduce the app-use fee collected from drivers from a maximum of 28.76 percent to 25 percent.

Ride-hailing firm Grab will cut ​some fees charged to passengers and drivers and ‌compensate drivers affected by excessive deductions. (Photo: SGGP)

On November 5, the Vietnam National Competition Commission under the Ministry of Industry and Trade announced the results of its working sessions with Grab, representatives of driver partners, and several other ride-hailing companies operating in Vietnam to review fare policies, fees, commissions, and other deductions.

According to the commission, starting November 10, Grab plans to reduce the platform fee charged to passengers on certain short GrabBike and GrabCar trips by VND1,000–VND2,000 per ride.

The app usage fee charged to drivers will be cut from a maximum of 28.76 percent to 25 percent. The combined platform and app usage fees retained by Grab will not exceed 32 percent of the total amount paid by passengers.

After deductions for fees and taxes, GrabBike drivers are expected to take home between 60.59 percent and 85.59 percent of the total amount paid by passengers, while GrabCar drivers will receive between 59.68 percent and 84.31 percent.

Compared with the previous minimum take-home rate of 52 percent, the new minimum rates represent increases of 8.59 percentage points for GrabBike drivers and 7.68 percentage points for GrabCar drivers.

Grab also reported that approximately 0.13 percent of trips made from 2024 to date involved deductions exceeding 35 percent of the revenue shared with drivers. The company plans to reimburse drivers approximately VND3.9 billion (US$152,074), with payments scheduled to begin on November 5.

The National Competition Commission also said Grab plans to allocate VND860 billion for driver bonuses and support in the fourth quarter of 2026, VND52 billion to support fuel and electric vehicle charging costs, and VND1.808 trillion in promotional offers for passengers.

The total resources allocated to the first five groups of measures amount to VND2.9509 trillion.

Under the proposed program, Grab also plans to offer a 10 percent reduction in total fares for rides of 10 kilometers or longer from February 26 through December 31, 2027, subject to the program's terms and conditions.

Starting November 10, Grab will upgrade its Grab Driver app to provide clearer breakdowns of revenue, fees, taxes, and deductions for each trip, enabling drivers to check and reconcile their earnings.

In addition to reviewing Grab's policies, the National Competition Commission conducted inspections at several other ride-hailing companies and identified shortcomings in the way fares, fees, and additional charges displayed on their applications.

The commission has requested that these companies address the issues to ensure consumers receive complete information and can make informed choices about optional paid services.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Kim Khanh